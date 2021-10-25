'Soch Imanadar, Kaam Damdaar, Fir Ek Baar...': BJP Launches Campaign Ahead Of UP Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) social media team has begun its online campaigns to increase its social media presence and ensure the party's victory in the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by adopting a twin strategy of countering the Opposition and highlighting the achievements of Yogi Adityanath's government.

According to UP social media head Ankit Chandel, the BJP is now launching four campaigns under four different slogans talking about the major successes of the Yogi Adityanath government and the failings of previous governments.

"BJP is currently running four campaigns in Uttar Pradesh under various slogans and the main slogan of BJP is 'Soch Imanadar, Kaam Damdaar, Fir Ek Baar BJP Sarkar' for the 2022 state Assembly elections. Last time in 2017 our main campaign was 'Na Gundaraj Na Bhrashtachar, Abki Baar BJP Sarkar'," said Ankit Chandel, head, UP Social Media.

BJP's social media campaign for UP Polls

"Other campaigns include 'Farq Saaf hai' that focuses on the difference between the current and the previous governments, 'Bhule Toh Nahe' mentions about incidents i.e. riots which took place in the time of the previous governments and 'Joh Kaha So Kiya' focuses on the promises fulfilled by the Yogi Adityanath government," he mentioned.

"Aside from that, the party will launch other campaigns as and when they are needed. The BJP is also running efforts to promote its activities in religious institutions. In addition to the Ram Temple, the BJP is running an entire campaign in Uttar Pradesh that includes pilgrimages to Ayodhya, Kashi, Chitrakoot, and Mathura, " Chandel added.

"Many political parties sought to get political mileage out of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident by spreading rumours against the BJP," Chandel stated. "The truth behind all the rumours spread by the Opposition surrounding COVID-19 will be exposed to the general public," he mentioned.

According to Chandel, the BJP Social Media team has divided Uttar Pradesh into six zones, each with a team of four workers, and a team of three workers at the district level. The activities of the party have been separated into four sections: state, region, district, and mandal. There are a total of 1918 mandals in the state, with each district consisting of 15 to 20 mandals. Meanwhile, two separate teams have been formed, one for social media and the other for IT. On the state, division, district, and mandal levels, both social media and IT teams will be working. The IT team is led by Kameshwar Mishra.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@MYogiAdityanath