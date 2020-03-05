Now, SP MP Claims India's Villages Are Safe From Coronavirus Because Of 'Ayurveda Cure'

In a bizarre statement, amid Union Health minister's speech on novel Coronavirus'spread in India, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday, touted the power of Ayurveda claiming the villages were safe from the spread of the virus, though no cure has yet been discovered to COVID19 as of date. Furthermore, he added that the Centre must not spread panic about the issue. The Health Minister was briefing the Rajya Sabha on the current steps taken by the Centre to tackle the spread of the virus as 28 people have tested positive in the country.

SP MP touts 'Ayurveda cure'

“The spread of coronavirus is concentrated to cities, it is not there in villages. I would request the government to check those who regularly visit abroad. There is no doubt that we should be careful, but there is no need to spread panic,” said Yadav adding, There are medicines in Ayurveda which can stave off the virus”.

NCP MP slams 'Gaumutra solution', VP says 'It is your belief'

Similarly, NCP MP Vandana Chavan slammed Hindu Mahasabha leader Chakrapani Maharaj stating the cow-related products can save people from coronavirus. She said 'gaumutra' (cow urine) and cow-dung cure should be discouraged. She was soon interrupted, however, by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu who said that is upon people to believe or not.

"Symptoms of the virus need to be told to the people. Do's and don'ts need to be told and last but not the least, there has been talks that using 'gaumutra' and cow dung cakes etc is useful to make this go away. But scientific research needs to go in," said Chavan to which Naidu intervened, "Let us not create controversies in this house on such a sensitive issue. It is your belief whatever you want to."

Current situation of Coronavirus in India

India has reported a total of 29 positive cases of the Coronavirus till date. Three cases were reported in Kerala earlier who have since recovered and have been discharged, one from Delhi who travelled to Italy, one from Telangana who travelled from Dubai, six in Agra and 16 people in Rajasthan who were in contact with an Italian couple in Jaipur. India initiated required preparedness and action since January 17 at the field level, while WHO raised the level of global risk to a "very high" on February 20, 2020.

