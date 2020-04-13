Spicejet Comes Up With Social Distance Plan Once Operations Resume; 'X' Marks The Spot

With the extension of lockdown in the pipeline, a question arises over the operations of domestic airlines as the industry is currently facing huge losses. SpiceJet is not only mobilising flights for medical cargo transportation currently but is prepared now for the staggered opening of domestic operations. SpiceJet, in the spirit of social distancing, has now come up with a solid plan to be executed when operations resume. The footfall of passengers will be monitored so that the flight isn’t jam-packed and all the norms are duly followed.

In the videos accessed by Republic TV, the Buses to be used by SpiceJet on the taxiway will have seats marked by X, where no passenger will be allowed to sit so that there is space between two passengers while sitting and no contact takes place. Also, the standing spaces have been earmarked with numbers inside a square created on the floor, no crowding will be allowed to happen. The stairway used by passengers for boarding a flight has also been marked with an 'X' by leaving space between two stairs. Passengers, while boarding, will not stand next to each other rather will maintain the required distance. The SpiceJet staff has also been apprised about maintaining strict decorum.

SpiceJet is among the first airlines to come up with a sound plan to handle passengers during COVID 19 outbreak. SpiceJet has announced the sale of tickets at prices starting as low as Rs 939 onwards. The airline is also providing the flyers with an option to reschedule their flights up to September 30, 2020. SpiceJet is also offering 25 percent off on online bookings and 30 percent app for app bookings.

The Indian airline industry is now looking forward to the resumption of operations in a staggered manner, which in turn will reduce some losses. However, private airlines opening their bookings has been criticized as misleading as any extension of lockdown can lead to cancellation of tickets and once again, customers may have to bear the consequences. Air India, on the other hand, will open bookings post 30th April

