Here's Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Message As India Enters 21-Day Coronavirus Lockdown

Extending his support to PM Modi's decision for a 21-day lockdown across the country, spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that he 'welcomed this decision.' Calling this lockdown 'the only way out', he appealed to everyone to 'religiously follow the guidelines' and keep their spirits positive during these times.

Read: BREAKING: CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces Curfew In Maharashtra; Essential Services Exempted

#21daylockdown

I welcome the decision of Hon PM @narendramodi. This lockdown is the only way out. Take it as a tapasya & let's keep our spirits positive. I appeal to everyone to religiously follow the guidelines. — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) March 25, 2020

Read: Is Home Delivery Of Food & Groceries Allowed During 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown? Answered

'There is absolutely no need to panic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to panic and assured citizens that there will be no shortage of essential commodities and medicines during the 21-day lockdown period. "There is absolutely no need to panic," PM Modi said in a tweet "Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this," he said.

Read: Are Food & Grocery Stores Open During India's 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown? Answered

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020



Advising people not to hoard essential items, PM Modi said, "By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of Covid-19. No panic buying, please. Please stay indoors." According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

Read: Big Bazaar's Doorstep Delivery Permissable As Per 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown Guidelines