Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Tattva Formulates Herbal Combo To Combat Covid With German Lab

Spiritual leader and Art Of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Tattva brand has claimed to have formulated combinations of Ayurvedic and Siddha medicines like Kabasura Kudineer tablets, Chyawanprash and others that can help in the prevention and treatment of Coronavirus.

According to a statement from the company, it has tested the drug combo for anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting Ayurvedic agents and their effectiveness against COVID-19, under the guidance of Germany-based Frankfurt Innovation Center for Biotechnology. The study claimed that several classical Siddha formulations, along with other Ayurveda medicines can impede the SARS-CoV-2 virus from interacting with the ACE-2 receptors of human or host cells.

'Trial confirmed safety & tolerability of AYUSH medicines'

“The study found Kabasura Kudineer tablets were the strongest inhibitor of spike glycoprotein in Coronavirus strains, in restricting entry of the virus into cells in in-vitro studies,” the company said in its press statement. According to the company’s press release, Amruth and Immugen had similar inhibitory effects — 60-65% and 80% respectively — showing a strong reduction of binding. Chywanprash showed similar inhibition levels, between 70-75%, with whatever concentrations were tested.

“The study found that use of AYUSH interventions as an add-on therapy did not negatively impact the clinical outcomes in COVID-19. With not a single adverse event, the trial confirmed the safety and tolerability of AYUSH medicines, including Sri Sri Tattva Kabasura Kudineer tablets, Shakti Drops and Turmeric plus tablets for use among patients with mild symptoms,” the press release stated.

'Effective in improving immunity'

The managing director of Frankfurt Biotechnology Innovation Centre (FIZ) which led the research collaboration, Dr Christian Garbe, said, "We started the Ayurgenomics project in mid-2020 to examine anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting Ayurvedic agents for their effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2."

According to media reports, Dr C R Jayanthi, dean and director, BMCRI said that results showed "significant improvement of clinical and laboratory parameters like immunity markers and antioxidant markers after 14 days of treatment with Sri Sri Tattva immunity products along with standard care." "We distributed Kabasura Kudineer, as a prophylactic in Tamil Nadu and found it effective in improving immunity,” said Dr Kanakavalli, Central Council for Research in Siddha, Chennai.

Addressing a virtual conference, Sri Sri said that doses of Tattva’s products have been donated to Delhi’s AYUSH department for treatment and prevention of COVID-19. "We have been seeing that the hospital beds are also coming to an end. We must not create a divide between ancient and modern systems of treatment. It’s time to adopt a holistic approach," he said.

