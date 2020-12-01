Pashtuns Protest As Pak Army Kills Civilians In Chaman; Expose Kashmir 'crocodile Tears'

A massive protest was organised by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in front of the Balochistan provincial assembly in Quetta on Monday, condemning the shooting incident in Chaman by the Pakistan security forces on Pashtuns.

"PTM is protesting in front of the provincial assembly in Quetta against State Atrocities in Chaman. This is not the first time the Pakistan Frontier Corps (FC) has killed civilians in Chaman. We demand the killers be arrested and prosecuted. We demand justice," Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar tweeted.

'We demand justice'

According to news agency ANI, besides Dawar, Gilgit-Baltistan activist Senge Hasnan Sering also condemned the incident, saying that "Pakistan rulers who shed crocodile tears over Kashmir use Baloch and Pashtun for target practice."

PTM is protesting in front of the provincial assembly in Quetta against #StateAtrocitiesInChaman. This is not the first time the FC has killed civilians in Chaman. We demand for the killers to be arrested and prosecuted. We demand justice. — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) November 30, 2020

"Pakistani soldiers shot and killed these two children near Pak-Afghan border in Chaman, Balochistan. Pashtun Genocide is real. PAK rulers who shed crocodile tears over Kashmir use Baloch and Pashtun for target practice. Why does UNHRC have different standards for Pashtuns/Baloch?" H Sering said in a tweet while sharing the pictures of the injured during the protest.

'Security forces continue to attack our people'

This follows after the Pakistan Frontier Corps (FC) open fired on unarmed Pashtuns at Chaman-Spin Boldak (Afghanistan-Pakistan) border gate area on Sunday after a clash between Pashtuns traders and some border officials. However, according to Dawn, the protesting traders gathered at the Friendship Gate and urged the security personnel to open the gate. Upon refusal, the traders started pelting the personnel with stones and burnt tyres near the gate. The situation turned violent when a protesting trader opened fire on the security personnel.

The Pakistani forces returned the fire, leaving at least seven people, including two children, injured. The injured were rushed to Chaman’s district hospital. After the incident, security was increased in the border town of Chaman.

While condemning the incident, Mohsin Dawar had asked the Pakistan government whether those who attacked the civilians will be prosecuted or not. "Strongly condemn FC's firing on unarmed civilians in Chaman. Security forces continue to attack our people mercilessly. What laws allow the FC to open fire on unarmed civilians? Will the FC personnel who attacked civilians be arrested and prosecuted?" Dawar tweeted on Sunday.

