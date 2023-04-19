Stalin To Table Resolution, Seek Reservation For Adi Dravidians Converted To Christianity

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to present a resolution in the state assembly to urge the Centre to amend laws to provide reservations to Adi Dravidians who have converted to Christianity.

Moreover, the resolution would also seek the benefits of the Scheduled Castes to the Adi Dravidians who have changed their religious status to Christianity. Accordingly, the Assembly would urge the Centre to extend the legal protection, rights, and reservations provided to the Scheduled Castes in the Constitution of India to the Adi Dravidians who have converted to Christianity.

Social profile of Adi Dravidians in Tamil Nadu

According to the 2011 census, there are 1.44 crore of Adi Dravidar constituting 20.01% of the total population of Tamil Nadu (7.21 crore).

In order to implement various welfare schemes to enhance the overall development of Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribe people, a sum of Rs.3512.85 crore has been allocated in the Budget Estimate for the year 2023-2024.

In the financial year 2023-2024, out of the State annual plan allocation of ₹77,930.30 crore, ₹17,075.70 crores has been earmarked for Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (21.91%) and ₹1,595.89 crores (2.05%) for Tribal Sub Plan. As per the vision statement of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department of the Tamil Nadu government, an integrated development of the welfare of Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes is envisioned, particularly those who are below the poverty line, women and children, by 2030.