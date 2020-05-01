State Govts Lift 62 Lakhs Tonnes Of Food Grains From FCI During COVID-19 Lockdown: MHA

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday said that State governments have lifted 62 lakhs tonnes of wheat and rice from Food Corporation of India (FCI) during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

In her daily briefing, Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA said, "Under PMGKY package, State government have lifted 62 lakh tonnes of wheat and rice from FCI during the lockdown. The supply of essential commodities has been ensured by more than 13 lakh wagons of Railways. Through 416 lifeline Udaan, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has facilitated the transportation of 781 tonnes of essential medical cargo materials in remote parts of the country."

Srivastava said that MHA has reiterated to all States that no fresh passes are required for the movement of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks.

"Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has re-iterated to all States/UTs that, as per the consolidated revised guidelines on lockdown measures, no separate passes are required for through traffic of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks, etc. For the time-bound supply of economic activities and essential commodities, it is necessary that supply vehicles should not be stopped at the interstate border," she said.

MHA permits movement of stranded persons by special trains

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed special trains to be operated by the Ministry of Railways for the movement of stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, and students. This comes after several Chief Ministers had urged the Home Ministry to ply special trains to facilitate the movement of migrants considering the long-distance and a large number of individuals stranded. The Home Ministry had permitted inter-state movement of stranded persons amid the lockdown on Wednesday.

In the notice issued by the Home Ministry on Friday, it has stated that the Ministry of Railways will designate nodal officers for coordinating with states and Union Territories for the movement of stranded persons. It has also informed that the MoR will issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets, and for social distancing and other measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains.

