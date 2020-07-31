Bhoomi Pujan: 'Stay Home, Light Diyas' Says UP CM; Urges People To Follow COVID Guidelines

Ahead of the much anticipated Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya on August 5, Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged everyone to stay home. Sources have reported that several prominent leaders will be joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh for the ceremony which will reportedly be telecasted live. The prominent guest list includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, former BJP President LK Advani, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP leaders Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi.

Taking into consideration the Coronavirus crisis, the UP CM appealed to everyone to keep the COVID guidelines in mind and watch the program live from home.

"Light days on the 4-5th of August. Stay at home only on Aug 5. Do worship Lord Rama and read Ramayana at home on Aug 5. Keep all COVID guidelines in mind. Watch program live from home," said UP CM

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked all temples in Ayodhya to carry out special cleaning of their premises and light lamps on August 4 and 5 to celebrate the beginning of the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram, PTI quoting its sources reported.

The Chief Minister was on a short visit to Ayodhya to review the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple. A trust member had said that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 200 people would attend the ceremony and all social distancing norms will be followed at the event. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023.

Ram Temple construction to commence on Aug 5

Ram Temple construction to commence on Aug 5

The Prime Minister made the announcement pertaining to the formation of the Ram temple trust on the floor of the Lok Sabha on February 5. This move came nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute. While Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected as the president of the trust, Nripendra Misra- the former Principal Secretary to PM Modi was chosen to head the Ram temple construction committee.

