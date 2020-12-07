Student Leader Sends Legal Notice To Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj For 'blasphemous Speech'

An activist and student leader of Delhi University has sent a legal notice to Yograj Singh, father of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, on Sunday for allegedly delivering a "highly blasphemous, inflammatory, and derogatory" speech, multiple videos of which went viral on social media.

'Yograj glorified separatist and terrorist ideology'

Advocate Satyam Singh of the Supreme Court of India sent the legal notice on behalf of Sanjeev Kumar who said that Yograj not only "humiliated and defamed a community" but also "glorified the separatist and terrorist ideology by mentioning (Sikh leader) Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale (who campaigned for a separate state) in his public discourse."

Multiple videos of Yograj, "wherein he has delivered provocative speeches amid the ongoing farmer protests", have surfaced on the internet and news channels, which have gone viral on various social media platforms, read the notice. Alleging that Yograj's "hate speech" was capable of provoking riots and tension, Kumar sought an immediate, unequivocal and unqualified apology for intentionally hurting the sentiments of a group of people.

"Failing which immediate legal and judicial proceedings will be initiated for the criminal/civil prosecution of you, ...at your peril, risk and responsibility," the legal notice read. A couple of days back, #ArrestYograjSingh trended on Twitter as the clip of Yograj's alleged hate speech went viral on the internet.

Opposition parties support Tuesday's 'Bharat Bandh'

Meanwhile, Opposition parties, including many regional outfits, on Sunday came out in strong support of the Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 12 days demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

Prominent leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK chief M K Stalin and PAGD chairman Farooq Abdullah also issued a joint statement backing the proposed day-long strike and pressed the Centre to meet the legitimate demands of the protesters.

Claiming that their agitation has spread across the nation, farmer leaders, who have maintained that their protest is apolitical, welcomed the support and urged all to come forward to make Tuesday's Bharat Bandh a success. After five rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions failed to end the impasse, the two sides are again set to meet on December 9, a day after the countrywide strike.

(With agency inputs)