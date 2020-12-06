Nadda Attributes POTUS Trump's Defeat To COVID 'mismanagement'; Hails PM Modi's Leadership

Comparing PM Modi's leadership to tackle the COVID-19 situation in India with the outgoing US President Donald Trump's efforts, BJP chief JP Nadda attributed the latter's defeat in the recently concluded elections to his 'mismanagement' of the pandemic. Addressing a gathering of party workers in Uttarakhand, Nadda praised the 'timely' and 'bold' decisions of PM Modi to contain the virus spread and asserted that the Prime Minister had led India 'from the front'. The BJP chief also praised the party's efforts in battling the 'jungle raj' in Bihar and winning the 2020 assembly elections.

In his address on Sunday, JP Nadda said, "The elections in America happened on the management and mismanagement of the COVID-19. Trump had to give up power, lose his presidency due to COVID-19 mismanagement. Modiji had led a population of 130 crores from the front. He took bold and timely decisions with confidence. He made the bold decision of imposing a lockdown to save a 130 crores strong country. This is not a small issue. Even today, America fails to understand if 'jaan' is more important or 'jahan'. They can't decide whether its a health issue or economic issue. But, PM Modi imposed the mantra of - 'Jaan Hai toh Jahan Hai'."

Trump lost the presidency due to #COVID19 mismanagement. But Modiji took bold decision of lockdown. America is still indecisive of health vs economy issue but we pushed ahead with 'jaan hai toh jahan hai' philosophy: BJP President JP Nadda, addressing party workers in Uttarakhand

As per the latest data, the United States has reported nearly 66,972,138 COVID-19 cases till date whereas India has witnessed 96,44,222 cases. While India has reported 1,40,182 fatalities due to the Coronavirus, the US has witnessed 2,87,825 deaths. Moreover, Nadda also pointed out India's efforts under PM Modi to battle the COVID-19 as he highlighted the progress in health infrastructure during the pandemic. He also spoke about the government's initiatives and subsidies for citizens across the country amid the lockdown.

Republican candidate and incumbent President Donald Trump lost the recently concluded elections as California certified its presidential election on Friday and appointed 55 electors who voted for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House. Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s formal approval of Biden’s win in California brought his tally of electors to 279, which is just over the 270-threshold for victory. However, President Trump is yet to concede to Biden and has challenged the levelled several lawsuits against counting alleging a fraud.

Meanwhile, the BJP chief also highlighted the party's efforts and victories in recently concluded by-elections and assembly elections. "While constantly attacking PM Modi, the Congress has also started compromising with the nation. It is sidelining national interests for the party's personal interests. Despite the efforts, lotus bloomed in Bihar and the BJP formed the government with the JD(U) in Bihar. Not only this, but we also won all the 8 seats in Gujarat by-elections," he said.

BJP chief's full address:

Addressing booth meeting in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. https://t.co/O07rhyThJt — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 6, 2020

