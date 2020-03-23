Here's Subramanian Swamy's Friend's Solution For India To Counter The Coronavirus

In the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak, BJP leader and MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Sunday listed out the advice of a friend of his on suggested measures against the pandemic. Taking to Twitter, he demanded an extended curfew by the people and the government for seven days. Along with it, he sought complete quarantine for all the inbound travellers for seven days.

My friend on COVID Solution 1) curfew by public / govt for 7 days immediately so that all the patients can be identified as within 7 days they will have symptoms of Virus and then they can be treated 2) complete quarantine for inbound travellers from abroad, for 7 days. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 22, 2020

Coronavirus in India

In India, as many as 396 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, seven deaths have been reported till now. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely.

Read: Coronavirus In India LIVE Tracker: Total cases, deaths, statistics and state-wise breakup

Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US to deploy national guard in New York, California & Washington

The Coronavirus Crisis globally

Presently, there are around 336,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 14,613 people. Meanwhile, around 97,636 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

Read: Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Delhi govt imposes 14-day self-isolation for foreign returns

Read: Bihar government rushes to trace contacts of its first two Coronavirus positives