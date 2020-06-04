'Humanity Has Failed Again': Sand Art Depicts Horrific Pregnant Elephant Killing In Kerala

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Wednesday said 'Humanity has failed again' through his sand art depicting a mother elephant with her calf. His sand art comes at the time when a pregnant elephant was horrifically killed in Silent Valley Forest in Malappuram after an unknown local fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The message on Patnaik's sand art read 'Save Elephant'.

Humanity has failed again...........

One of my SandArt on save #Elephant. pic.twitter.com/nzcM4PNDvr — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 3, 2020

Centre assures stern action

On Thursday, the Central govt has sought a detailed report to take cognizance of the inhuman and atrocious act of killing a pregnant elephant in Kerala's Mallapuram. Speaking to news agency PTI, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar assured that stern action will be taken against the culprits. "We have sought a complete report on the incident. Stern action will be taken against the culprits," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had assured of strict action against those responsible for the killing. The Chief Minister also informed that the forest department is probing the case and the culprits will be punished.

Central Government has taken a very serious note of the killing of an elephant in Mallapuram, #Kerala. We will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s). This is not an Indian culture to feed fire crackers and kill.@moefcc @PIB_India @PIBHindi — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 4, 2020

Cruel animal abuse

The pregnant elephant died in Silent Valley Forest in Malappuram after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers. This inhuman act took place on May 27. The post- mortem revealed that the pachyderm was pregnant. Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth. On Wednesday, the Mannarkkad forest range officer said that an FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act over the incident.

Meanwhile, another pregnant elephant was killed in a similar way after a pineapple filled with crackers was offered to her. The incident had occurred back in April in Kerala's Kollam region. A top forest officer narrated the incident to PTI revealing that the elephant was found in a serious condition from the fringe areas of the forests in Pathanapuram by forest officials. "The pachyderm was found alienated from the herd of elephants. Its jaw was broken and it was unable to eat," the senior officer told PTI. Furthermore, the official added that the elephant was very weak and when forest officials approached, the elephant ran into the forest and joined the herd of elephants but was found alienated the next day. The official added that proper treatment was given to the elephant, however, it succumbed to injuries.

