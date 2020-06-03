'Shameful Act Of Human Cruelty:' Raina Lashes Out At Culprits Involved In Killing Elephant

Following Virat Kohli, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has also come forth to condemn the cruel act of animal abuse in Kerala. Taking to Twitter, Raina highlighted that it takes nothing away from a human to be kind to an animal. The Indian batsman also called for strict action against the culprits and tagged the Kerala Chief Minister.

Another shameful act of Human Cruelty. It takes nothing away from a human to be kind to an animal.

Severe action must be taken against the culprit by @CMOKerala who fed the cracker filled pineapple to the innocent.



We believed you, You betrayed us#RIPHumanity #AllLivesMatter

Earlier, Team India captain Virat Kohli expressed his anguish over the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala on June 3 which has prompted widespread condemnation over animal cruelty. He stated that he was appalled to hear about the incident and urged humans to treat animals with love while bringing an end to these cowardly acts.

CM assures of strict action

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured of strict action against those responsible for the killing of the pregnant elephant in Mallapuram. The Chief Minister also informed on Wednesday that the forest department is probing the case and the culprits will be brought to book. The incident has raged citizens across the country including eminent personalities voicing their concern across social media platforms.

Cruel animal abuse

The pregnant elephant died in Silent Valley Forest in Malappuram after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The incident showing an act of human cruelty took place on May 27 while the elephant was standing in water and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Mannarkkad forest range officer said that an FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act over the incident.

