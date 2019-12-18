Solicitor General Assures Nirbhaya's Family Of Complete Justice & No Delays

In a significant development, Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta has told Republic that the family of Nirbhaya should feel rest assured about “complete justice” being done. Maintaining that law had to take its own course, he urged them to maintain calm. Most importantly, he made it clear that the government would not delay the course of action for even "an hour more" than what is necessary according to the law. This statement assumes importance as the Tihar jail has recently asked for the services of two hangmen.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta remarked, "Let the family of Nirbhaya be assured that complete Justice will be done. Law has to take its own course. They should maintain calm. Government will not delay even an hour more than what time is required as per law.”

'Not at all happy with today's order'

Earlier in the day, Asha Devi- the mother of Nirbhaya expressed her displeasure with the Patiala House Court’s decision to adjourn the matter till January 7, giving time to the rapists of Nirbhaya to exercise their remaining legal remedies. She stated that nothing was happening in their favour despite running from pillar to post for a long time. Contending that the court gave the date only after hearing the counsel for the convicts, she mentioned that they had no hope for a positive verdict on January 7.

Nirbhaya’s mother remarked, “I am not at all happy with today’s order. Because they have given them the chance. The court is making us run from pillar to post from one year, but nothing is happening in our favour. Such a big crime happened with my daughter. Since 7 years, their rights are being seen, do we not have any rights? I said this in the court as well. However, it does not make any difference. I am doing the rounds of Patiala court since one year. Not even once was a warning issued to them."

She added, “The court didn’t give a chance to our lawyers. It listened to the lawyer of the accused and gave the date. Now I don’t have the hope that the verdict will be in our favour on January 7.”

