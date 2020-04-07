The Debate
Super Moon 2020: Here Are Pictures Of The 'Pink Moon' From Across The Country

General News

At a distance of 356,000 km from Earth - the closest point from the planet in its elliptic orbit - netizens across country shared beautiful pictures of the sky

Updated On:
Super Moon

The sky lit up with shining light and a hint on pink on Tuesday across the country, as it witnessed the Supermoon - a full moon that is a bit larger-than-average apparent size of the lunar disk as viewed from Earth. At a distance of 356,000 km from Earth - the closest point from the planet in its elliptic orbit - netizens across the country shared beautiful pictures of the scenic sky.  Here are a few images: 

1. Chandigarh

2. Delhi

3. Mumbai

4. Agra

5. Noida

As reported by EarthSky, the angular diameter of the supermoon will be about 7% larger than the average size of a full moon, and around 14% bigger than the angular diameter of a micro-moon or mini-moon. It also added that one may notice that the full moon of this year will be particularly brighter. The supermoon can be up to 14 per cent bigger to 30 per cent brighter than an average full moon, meaning that the pink super moon will be the biggest and the brightest of this year. However, this won't be the first super moon of 2020. We had already witnessed one in February and one in March, last month.

First Published:
