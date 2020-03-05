'Ready To Do What It Takes To Preserve Peace': Rajinikanth In Meeting With RMM Members

Superstar Rajinikanth aka Shivaji Rao Gaekwad chaired a meeting with the district secretaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram after a year on Thursday. The Rajini Makkal Mandram is a forum revamped by the actor after making the official announcement about entering politics in 2017.

The meeting held to end the quarrels and conflicts

The Actor informed that there were many quarrels and conflicts between the functionaries for the last few months as the people who didn't get the posts started raising complaints and even switched parties much before his political party launch. The actor wanted to put an end to these issues and hence called for a meeting with the 38 district secretaries. The meeting lasted for two hours.

Keep the flock together says, Rajinikanth

According to sources Rajinikanth has advised his functionaries to keep the flocks together and stay united to accomplish the political mission and start the charity works that are assigned to the forums. The sources also revealed that Rajinikanth has spoken about the political strategy and the future alliance during the two hours meeting.

The Actor who is aspiring to contest in 2021 assembly elections interacted with the media after the meeting and said that he was happy to meet the functionaries after a year and the meeting was a fruitful one. He also said that he can't reveal any plans now as it's still in the making.

The actor also expressed his disappointment over an issue that has become a talking point on social media however refused to talk about it. When asked about seeing him and Kamal Haasan together on political front Rajini said: "Only time will answer if, Kamal Haasan and I will come together".

Met Muslim delegation says Rajinikanth

The actor also informed about the meeting with the Muslim delegation held last week.

"I had a cordial meet with the Muslim delegation last week. We spoke about brotherhood, peace and love. They are ready to do what it takes to preserve the brotherhood and love in the country. I requested them to seek time from Home Minister Amit Shah and hold talks with him, I will help them", the actor said.

