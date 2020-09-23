Sushant Singh's Family Friend Smita Parikh Backs Bollywood Drug Cleanup; Read Message

Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Smita Parikh took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday to show support for the ongoing Bollywood drug cleanup by the Narcotics Control Bureau. "So-called mafia, drug peddlers, drug consumers, anti-nationals hoshiyar cleanup drive has become strongest this is what our Sushant wanted to do #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput SSRians roar louder and louder," Smita wrote.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the case of the actor's death. The special court on Tuesday extended Rhea's judicial custody till October 6.

Meanwhile, the NCB is interrogating talent manager Jaya Saha, who has emerged as a 'kingpin', sources confirmed to Republic, after sensational revelations have come to light regarding her activities and high-profile WhatsApp groups she operated that involved copious conversations about drugs. She may be arrested by the NCB.

#SushantSinghRajput death case: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summons Jaya Shah, Shruti Modi and Madhu Mantena to join the investigation tomorrow ! thanks @ANI #NationWantsDishaSSRTruth — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) September 22, 2020

The NCB probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus might summon actress Deepika Padukone if needed, while it again questioned actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha on Tuesday. The NCB might also summon actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.