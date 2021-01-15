Sushil Modi Shares IMF's Remark On Farm Laws; Says 'global Bodies Acknowledging Benefits'

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday shared the observations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the new Farm Laws, talking about how the global organization had lauded the reforms for their potential to introduce significant changes in India's agriculture sector.

"The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has acknowledged that the new agricultural laws enacted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for a large agricultural country like India will create a direct link between farmers and those who buy their produce, strengthen the rural sector and the pressure of middlemen will be less," said Sushil Modi.

He added that despite the benefits of the Laws, which were also being recognized by global organizations, farmers, largely instigated by political parties refused to realize them. "What is understood by a global organization and which many agricultural experts of the country also agree with, the farmer leaders agitating against the instigation of the opposition are not ready to understand it," he added.

अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुद्रा कोष(आइएमएफ) ने स्वीकार किया है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की सरकार ने भारत जैसे बड़े कृषि प्रधान देश के लिए जो नये कृषि कानून बनाये, उनसे किसानों और उनकी पैदावार खरीदने वालों के बीच सीधा संबंध बनेगा,ग्रामीण क्षेत्र को बल मिलेगा और बिचौलियों का दबाव कम होगा। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) January 15, 2021

जो बात एक वैश्विक संगठन की समझ में आती है और जिससे देश के अनेक कृषि विशेषज्ञ भी सहमत हैं, उसे विपक्ष के उकसावे पर आंदोलन करने वाले किसान नेता समझने को तैयार नहीं। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) January 15, 2021

Read: Centre-farm Unions Talks To Resume On Jan 19; Farmers Affirm 'no Engagement With SC Panel'

Read: In Washington, IMF Backs India's Agriculture Reforms & Lists How Farmers Stand To Benefit

IMF backs Farm Laws

While addressing a news conference in Washington, Gerry Rice, Director of Communications at IMF shared his observations on the new Farm Laws and said, "The measures will enable farmers to directly contract with sellers, allow farmers to retain a greater share of the surplus by reducing the role of middlemen, enhance efficiency and support rural growth."

Rice also addressed the apprehensions surrounding the reforms stressing the need to strengthen the social safety net for those who might be adversely affected by the transition. "This can be done by ensuring that the job market accommodates those that are impacted by the reforms," he said.

Meanwhile, the 10th round of Centre-farmer talks were held earlier today where the farmers once again demanded a complete repeal of the three reforms, rejecting the SC-appointed panel for negotiations over the Acts. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 was a major point of discussion today, and deliberations were held in a cordial atmosphere, informed Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Read: Nadda Slams Opposition Parties Over Criticism Of New Farm Laws; Says They Suggested Reforms

Read: Farmer Unions To Discuss Republic Day Tractor Parade Plan; some Open To Talks With Centre