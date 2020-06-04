'Suspects Being Interrogated, SIT Set Up': Kerala Forest Department In Elephant Death Case

Following the death of the pregnant elephant in Kerala's Palakkad, the state's Forest Department has claimed that a 'significant headway' has been made in the investigation of the case. The department has informed that a special investigation team has been set up to probe the death of the elephant. It has also said that it will leave no stone unturned to ensure 'maximum punishment' to the culprits.

The forest department has also clarified that the incident took place n Palakkad district, and not in Malappuram district.

The Kerala Forest Department has also stated that in the offence registered as per sections of WL (P)A for hunting, several suspects are being interrogated. However, the department has alleged that there was no conclusive evidence suggesting that injury to the animal's lower jaw was caused by pineapple stuffed with crackers.

Postmortem report out

The preliminary postmortem report of the pregnant elephant who died in Kerala, which has caused a nationwide rage, has been released by the Thiruvizhamkunnu Forest Station. The report released on Wednesday states 'drowning and inhalation of water leading to respiratory failure' as the immediate cause of the death of the elephant. It also reveals major and incapacitating wounds that led to localised sepsis which is most likely to occur following an explosive blast in the mouth.

The injuries in the oral cavity prevented the pregnant elephant from taking food and water for several days and led to severe debility and weakness, states the report.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured that justice will prevail. Taking to Twitter, Vijayan stated that an investigation is underway, focusing on three suspects. The police and forest departments will jointly investigate the incident. The district police chief and the district forest officer visited the site today. He added that the government will also try to address the causes behind the increased incidences of Human-wildlife conflict.

