Suspended MLA Raja Singh Booked Over Alleged Hate Speech During Ram Navami In Hyderabad

Hyderabad police on Saturday registered a case against BJP-suspended MLA T Raja Singh for making a provocative speech during the Shobha Yatra of Ram Navami in Hyderabad. Police officials have booked Raja Singh under "U/s 153-A, 506 IPC at the Afzalgunj Police Station," said M Ravindar Reddy, Inspector, Afzalgunj.

The matter came to light after a video showing Raja Singh making a provocative remark went online. In the video, the suspended BJP leader said that Temples would also be built in Mathura and Kashi following the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"A grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya following a push. Similarly, a grand temple will be built in Mathura and Kashi," he purportedly said in a video.

Clash reported in Hyderabad's Charminar area during Ram Navami procession

"A clash occurred between two groups in the Charminar area. A few people from the Muslim community attacked a few people from the Hindu community after the latter came on a bike and did sloganeer on Ram Navami day during Ramadan evening prayers," said SHO Charminar, according to ANI.

"The police, however, didn’t receive any complaints, but a case has been filed by taking suo moto cognisance. Accused are yet to be identified," said SHO Charminar, adding that police are investigating the matter.

"The Shri Ram Navmi group changed the route on March 30 and marched on the other route, which caused a disturbance and a clash. Police immediately reached the spot and evicted both groups from the area. We have filed a case against the group for not following the permitted route," noted Rudra Bhaskar, ACP, Charminar.

Meanwhile, states including Bengal, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh also witnessed violence during the Ram Navami procession. The situation in Bihar's Nalanda district remained tense on Saturday, as over 14 people were left injured and several were arrested in Sasaram following the clash.

Maharashtra also reported a similar situation, where widespread clashes broke out between two communities during the Ram Navami celebration. The security officials arrested more than 22 people for their alleged involvement in the face-off.

Image: ANI/PTI