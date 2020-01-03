Kota Infant Deaths: DCW Chairperson Compares Situation To Gorakpur; Says 'heart Is Pained'

On Thursday, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson, Swati Maliwal tweeted on the Kota infant deaths in Rajasthan saying that her heart was "pained." Earlier in the day, the JK Lone Hospital in Kota reported three more infant deaths at the start of the new year taking the death toll to 103. Investigation panels from the Centre as well as the Rajasthan state government were sent to investigate the death of kids at the Kota hospital after which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked people not to "politicise the issue".

"Hearing the news of the death of children in Kota, my heart is pained. Due to lack of facilities and the negligence of the government, the incident which happened in Gorakhpur has now happened in Kota! This is an appeal to the Rajasthan government, to take note of this as soon as possible and improve the system and conditions in all the hospitals of the state!" tweeted Swati.

'Infant death figures lowest'

Reacting to the raging uproar from political parties, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on spoke on the infant deaths in Kota stating that the number of infant deaths has steadily been declining in the state. According to Gehlot, the figure is currently at "its lowest in the past five to six years." Ashok Gehlot also asked Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to come and inspect the situation in Kota personally so that he could see "the best of facilities" and "proper management" by the state's Health Department and the hospital.

'Broken windows, shortage of staff, pigs in Hospital campus'

Broken windows and gates, pigs roaming inside the hospital campus, and acute shortage of staff were among the findings of the apex child rights body NCPCR during an inspection of JK Lone Hospital in Kota. Surprisingly, the committee sent by the Rajasthan Government gave a clean chit to the doctors for any lapses over the recent death of infants admitted there. Doctors have reportedly stated that most infants and children referred to the hospital are usually in a terminal condition, and hence the hospital usually witnesses three infant deaths per day.

