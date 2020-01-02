CM Gehlot Invites Health Min Harsh Vardhan To Kota, To Dispel Politics Over Infant Deaths

On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spoke on the infant deaths in Kota stating that the number of infant deaths has steadily been declining in the state. According to Gehlot, the figure is currently at "its lowest in the past five to six years." Earlier in the day, the JK Lone Hospital in Kota reported three more infant deaths at the start of the new year taking the toll to 103. The Chief Minister also stated that the state government was working towards reducing the Infant Mortality Ratio (IMR) and the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in Rajasthan as well.

"The number of infant deaths in the state is the least now as compared to the last 5-6 years. The situation has been improving for many years. Excellent medical arrangements are available in the hospitals," Chief Minister Gehlot told reporters.

'Best of facilities'

Ashok Gehlot asked Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to come and inspect the situation in Kota personally so that he can see the facilities in the hospital."I telephoned Central Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Ji and requested him to visit Kota personally so that he can see the best of facilities and proper management by the state's Health Department and get himself apprised of the facts," said Gehlot. He also went on to say that if Dr Harsh Vardhan himself visited the hospital in Kota, it will "clarify" the situation for the people, who are giving reactions on the deaths mischievously, knowingly, unknowingly or even innocently.

Broken windows, Shortage Of Staff, Pigs In Hospital Campus

Broken windows and gates, pigs roaming inside hospital campus and acute shortage of staff were among the findings of the apex child rights body NCPCR during an inspection of JK Lone Hospital in Kota. The BJP, which has targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan over the infant deaths has also formed a committee comprising of four MPs to look into the matter. The panel comprising Lok Sabha MPs Jaskaur Meena, Locket Chatterjee and Bharati Pawar, and Rajya Sabha MP Kanta Kardam has been asked to submit its report within three days to the party's working president J P Nadda.

