Swati Maliwal Appeals To Implement 'AP Disha Bill' In Letter Addressed To PM Modi

Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since 12 days, wrote another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the Centre's intervention in enacting the 'Disha' law in the country at the earliest.

'In view of increasing sexual crimes and injustice against women and children of India, crores of people came out on the streets to demand stricter and definite punishments for rapists, wrote Swati. Several thousand protests have taken place in the country.'

In her letter addressed to PM Modi, Swati said: I wrote to you on the first day of my fast, seeking immediate action of certain specific demands. However, I am deeply saddened to note that despite this gravely alarming situation and demands from across the country including my indefinite fast, there has been hardly any response from you to these appeals. It appears as if you have consciously chosen to ignore the cries and prayers of the country’s daughters and sisters.

READ | Swati Maliwal Vows To Continue Hunger Strike Until Demand Over 'death For Rapists' Is Met

What is the Disha Bill?

In her letter, Swati said that the Government of Andhra Pradesh has shown a 'beacon of hope', by passing the ‘Disha Bill’ in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly which provides legislation for all the demands that she has been making since day-one of her hunger strike. She said that the Disha Bills are a game-changer for ensuring justice in crimes against women. Some of the most remarkable provisions made by the Disha Bills are as follows:

The Bill amends the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act to provide for a maximum sentence of death penalty in offences of rape, gang-rape, child-rape, acid-attack; It amends the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to ensure that police investigation in cases of rape and acid attack is completed in 7 days, and further that the judicial trial is completed within 14 days; It further amends the CrPC to ensure that all appeals and revision petitions are settled within 3 months; It provides for setting up of special sessions courts (fast-track courts) in every district to specifically deal with offences of rape, molestation and acid attack; The Government has announced the appointment of women public prosecutors in these courts and also special teams of police to investigate these crimes.

READ | Swati Maliwal turns incommunicado after 6 days of indefinite hunger strike

Swati Maliwal commended the Andhra Pradesh Government for enacting this legislation within a span of a few days and expressed disappointment in the government for failing to make crucial decisions on the grave matter. She also slammed the politicians and leaders who failed to make any constructive decisions in the Parliament to ensure the safety of women and girls.

It is a matter of grave concern that despite all the resources and systems at its disposal, the Central Government could not take these highly critical decisions till date. I am also deeply saddened to note that crucial time of the Parliament of India has been wasted by our parliamentarians in the last few days, without taking any constructive decisions to ensure safety of women and girls of this country, Swati wrote.

READ | DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Writes To Amit Shah Seeking Time For Urgent Meet

Appeal to enact the Disha Bill

The DCW chief urged the Central Government to show the same urgency and concern just like the Andhra Government who took the 'historic decision' of passing the Disha Bills. She appealed PM Modi to immediately enact the Disha Bills for the entire country. Swati, who has lost more than 8 kgs so far since she went on a hunger strike, assured the Prime Minister that she will continue her indefinite fast until ‘Disha’ law is enacted in the country.

READ | Amit Shah deploys MoS Home Reddy & Rai to speak to protesters seeking women's safety

Here is Swati's letter