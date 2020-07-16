Swiggy Partners With EPsyclinic To Counsel Delivery Partners, Over 2,100 Benefited So Far

Indian food aggregator Swiggy has partnered with ePsyclinic to provide on-call counselling services to its delivery partners amid the coronavirus pandemic. Swiggy said that the initiative has already benefited over 2,100 delivery partners, helping them cope with various challenges through guided therapy sessions.

An impact report of such sessions indicated that the delivery partners sought assistance on various issues such as anxiety around the uncertainty of the future, physical health, finances, career, and personal relationships. Swiggy said that around 20 per cent of the delivery partners opted for recurring therapy sessions and have been greatly benefited in managing difficult life situations.

Rajesh Nair, VP - Operations at Swiggy, said that the company had set up a ‘Swiggy Hunger Savior COVID Relief Fund’ which is being utilised to provide financial security to the delivery partners. Nair asserted that the counselling helpline initiative with the help of ‘ePsyclinic helpline’ has fulfilled Swiggy’s aim to provide all-round wellness benefits to delivery partners during these difficult times.

“We are touched by the feedback received from delivery partners on the positive impact it has had on them, and we will keep this going in support of our frontline heroes,” said Nair in a statement.

Delivery partners sought help

A Swiggy delivery partner, Farhad (name changed), sought help for depression and nightmares that he was experiencing after losing his father recently. Farhad was unable to carry his daily duties but after regularly reaching out to the helpline and with few difficult sessions, he experienced an internal shift and started developing a positive outlook towards his career, said Swiggy.

Another Swiggy delivery partner, Shambhu (name changed), suffered from extreme anxiety around his future and particularly his education. He was finding it difficult to concentrate while studying and took the help of a therapist at ePsyclinic who assisted him to alleviate his anxiety by setting things in perspective and follow a daily schedule.

Shipra Dawar, Founder of ePsyclinic by IWill, said that Swiggy was one of the first startups to understand the importance of mental wellness for its large delivery partner base during a pandemic. She added that addressing mental health issues are the need of the hour and Swiggy’s leadership has been ahead of the curve in acknowledging this and addressing the same.

“ePsyclinic backed by ACT grants, has already helped over 2100 delivery partners of Swiggy fight depressive thoughts, anxiety and deal with personal issues,” said Dawar in a statement.

