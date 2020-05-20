Swiggy Starts Delivering Luxurious Meals From Top Hotel Chains Like Hyatt, Marriott

While the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to celebrate special occasions at home, Swiggy is now providing its customers to order-in dishes made by luxurious Michelin star chefs right till your doorstep. Top chains like Hyatt, Leela and Marriott have opened their kitchens to serve their loyal patrons through the food aggregator.

According to Swiggy, restaurants of all these top hotels are taking the necessary hygiene measures of regular temperature checks, sanitisation of workstations, and wearing masks and gloves to maintain safety and hygiene levels. The hotels also have a designated pick up area to ensure minimum human contact.

Occasions to order-in dishes from five-star restaurants:

Birthday parties have turned into virtual gatherings through video conferencing with family and friends and a special birthday brunch or lunch with decadent desserts can be ordered from JW Marriott. Similarly, couples living together can bring out the good tableware and order-in a great meal for date nights. A good choice could be some of the mains from Grand Hyatt's exquisite menu.

Customers can celebrate anniversaries by eating dinner sitting in front of the TV with favourite dishes from Marriot hotels' elaborate all-day menu and by bringing restaurant-standard dining to their own dinner table. While Netflix Party and Zoom allow synchronised film-watching, movie nights can be made surreal experience by ordering-in some burgers and nachos from Doubletree by Hilton.

Festivals have remained a key to bring people together and it is important to celebrate and keep special traditions alive while maintaining norms of lockdown and social distancing. During this holy month of Ramadan, customers can order-in delectable fares like Biryani and falooda from cities' favourites for breaking fast with family or otherwise.

