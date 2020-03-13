Priyanka Chopra On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'It's All About Namaste'

Priyanka Chopra, who is known by her popular name 'Desi Girl', has once again proved that her roots belong to India. The actor, even after marrying Nick Jonas, follows every Indian custom and tradition with sheer grace and pride. The adorable couple leaves no stone unturned in giving fans a glimpse of the flamboyance of different cultures. And now, Priyanka Chopra's latest social media post has proved it all.

Also Read | THROWBACK: Priyanka Chopra plays Holi with TV host Jimmy Fallon, beats him in fun video

Priyanka Chopra shares word of concern about Coronavirus in a unique way

Priyanka Chopra, on Thursday night, took to her social media accounts and shared a word of concern with regards to the outbreak of Coronavirus in the world. Sharing a video that displayed photographs of The Sky Is Pink actor greeting in the traditional Indian way of ‘Namaste’, Priyanka Chopra advised fans to follow the same and stay safe. She also shared a caption with a message.

In the caption, she wrote, “It’s all about Namaste. An old but new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone!”

It is not the first time that PeeCee has inspired fans like this. Even during Delhi pollution, the actor had shared a post for her followers to be safe during the harsh weather. Check out the video here.

It’s all about Namaste 🙏🏻 an old but new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/fqk12QbD7K — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 12, 2020

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Pictures With The Jonas Family Will Leave You All Warm

Also Read | Nick Jonas Accidentally Ends Up Capturing Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif In A Video

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra last graced the big screen with The Sky Is Pink opposite, Farhan Akhtar. She will now be seen in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes. The actor is also gearing up for her Netflix release- The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao.

As per reports, the Don actor has also been roped in to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Celebrate Holi At Isha Ambani's Residence; See Pictures Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.