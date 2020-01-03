Nankana Sahib Gurudwara Attack: The Story Behind The Flare Up In Pakistan

In a complete failure of the Pakistani establishment, around 400 Muslims of Nankana Sahib attacked the revered Gurdwara Nanam Asthana and nearby residences of local Sikhs with stones. The incident took place around 5 PM. The situation in Nankana still remains tense. Till the time this article was published, no arrest was made by the local police. According to sources, protestors are still gathered outside the gurdwara. Sources within the security apparatus say that Pakistani authorities aided this protest and made absolutely no effort to bring the situation under control.

Top sources say that there has been a deliberate attempt by Pakistan to stoke fire in Nankana Sahib. Indian political leaders have appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene into the matter.

TRIGGER POINT

The protest was against the lifting of Mohd. Mustafa with whom Manjeet Kaur, a local Sikh girl had agreed to convert into Islam and enter into wedlock. The attack was led by Mohd. Imran Attari brother of Mohd. Mustafa who is also a member of Ghulam-e- Mustafa, a Majbi Muslim organization.

During the protest, Mohd. Imran said that the name of Nankana Sahib would be converted into Ghulam-e- Mustafa & only Muslims would live in Nankana. He named Mohd. Server Governor Punjab and Brig Aizaz for committing atrocities on his family under pressure of Sikhs. He further said that the Sikh girl is ready to die for Islam.

Local Muslims were resentful of Sikh’s opposition to the alleged ‘forcible’ conversion of Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur to Islam and her marriage to a Muslim boy. Mohammad Hassan's brother claims that Hassan has been beaten up mercilessly by the authorities for lawfully and consensually marrying the girl. The family claims that the Sikh girl, now known as Ayesha, has refused to convert back despite the pressure.

