Taj Mahal Reopens From September 21: 5000 Tourists Allowed In Two Slots, Say Officials

The Taj Mahal will reopen on Monday after being closed for six months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Under the Unlock 4 guidelines, Taj Mahal will allow up to 5000 tourists and Agra Fort will allow 2500 tourists in a day. Printed tickets have been replaced by electronic tickets for all the visitors under these new COVID-19 prevention guidelines. "This is the first time in history that the Taj Mahal was kept shut for 6 months at a stretch. We are here to witness a historical event," said a tourist guide.

Taj Mahal reopens in Unlock 4

After remaining shut for nearly 6 months due to COVID-19 lockdown, Taj Mahal has finally reopened on September 21. The Union Ministry of Culture and Archeological Survey of India collectively decided to close all the heritage sites and monuments for the public in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Under the new Unlock 4 guidelines, the tourists have to compulsorily maintain a distance of at least 6 feet even when clicking pictures, cash will not be accepted for any transactions, only licensed tourist guides will be allowed within the premises of the monuments among other things.

Speaking about the reopening, ASI (Agra Circle) Supertendin Archaeologist Vasant Swarnkar said, "Only 5000 tourists will be allowed inside Taj Mahal in a day. The tickets will be booked in two slots, one before the lunch and one after the lunch hour. 2,500 tourists will be allowed in each slot. Ticket counters will remain shut but tourists can book their tickets online from the ASI website, app or from any other travel booking app can book the app. For those who are unable to do so, QR codes are available outside Taj Mahal to make the bookings. Masks are mandatory and the thermal screening will take place and no one above the normal body temperature will be allowed inside."

Speaking to News Agency ANI, a visitor, Debargha Sengupta arrived in Prayagraj on September 19 to for the SSB exam, took train from there to Agra to visit the monument said, "The government locker room was closed for which I had to keep my luggage in a private shop but as I took entry and saw Taj Mahal for the first time ever I remained speechless. It is mesmeric. Moreover, less crowd had added more essence of its majestic presence."

(With inputs from ANI)