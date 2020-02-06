Tamil Nadu Activist Bathes In Pit After Inaction On Leaking Pipe, Watch Video

Video of a man taking a dip in a pit filled with water in Tamil Nadu has taken the internet by storm. The clip which was posted on Twitter shows a man dressed in a pink shirt taking bath in the water while it keeps flowing from the surrounding direction in the pit.

Social activist in #Tiruppur took bath in a pit filled with drinking water after a pipe was found leaking for the last few days. He took this decision to grab the attention of the corporation employees who failed to check the leak even after multiple complaints. pic.twitter.com/XpYHlsAlbO — Mugilan Chandrakumar (@Mugilan__C) February 5, 2020

Had been complaining for two months

It was later revealed that the man, S. Chandrashekhar was a social activist who had been complaining about the leaking pipe for months. He took this decision in order to grab the attention of Corporate officials who failed to check even after multiple complaints.

According to national media, Chandrashekhar, from the past two months had been complaining to the municipal corporation over lakhs of litres of drinking water being wasted in Kumar Nagar in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. Following the inaction by the authorities, he decided to take a bath in the spilt water while going to work on Tuesday.

Soon after, the clip hit the internet, many people came out in support of the man and lashed out the municipal corporation for the delay in their action.

Have asked the corporation to take necessary action immediately — Vijayakarthikeyan K (@Vijaykarthikeyn) February 5, 2020

That is seriously very horrible, the administration is sitting over his complaints.. — Zeeshan (@Zee_Siddiq) February 5, 2020

Some times actions can’t be done immediately but at least it should be initiated water is very precious source and if it’s drinking water then it’s is more than anything — Pughazhendi AV (@Pughazhav) February 5, 2020