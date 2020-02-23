The Debate
'Look Forward To...': Donald Trump Retweets Morphed 'Baahubali' Video Ahead Of India Visit

US News

A meme page on Twitter shared a morphed video of the song 'Jiyo re Baahubali' with President Donald Trump's face imposed on the protagonist Baahubali's face

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

Parody videos and memes with a lot of Bollywood tadka, are being used on social media for US President Donald Trump as he buckles up for his first visit to India tomorrow. To add to this frenzy, a meme page on Twitter shared a morphed video of the Baahubali 2 song 'Jiyo re Baahubali' with President Trump's face imposed on the protagonist Baahubali's (played by Prabhas) face to "celebrate Trump's visit to India". Trump is scheduled to arrive in India on a two-day visit on February 24.

The video shows 'Baahubali Trump' fighting enemies on the battlefield, riding a chariot with Melania (face swapped with Sivagami, played by Ramya Krishnan) and carrying his children (Trump Jr and Ivanka) on his shoulders. The video also features PM Narendra Modi's face imposed on a character. The video cuts out a 1.21-minute clip from the original song that lasts 3:47 minutes.

READ | A Party And An Opportunity: Welcome To Our Impossibly Possible Country President Trump

Here's the video:

Trump retweets

The most interesting part of the story is that the video gets a retweet from none other than President Donald Trump himself. The leader, a devout Twitter user, shared the video while expressing his eagerness to be with his "great friends in India". 

READ | Ahead Of Trump's Visit, Agra Gets A Makeover With Beautification Of Roads

Getting viral

The video, posted Sunday morning, has clocked nearly 12 lakh views on the platform with over 15,000 likes and 5,000 retweets. Add to this, President Trump's retweet and the count of likes crosses 56,000.

The page — @Solmemes1 — describes itself as an "Award Winning Master Memetician" and a "Professor of Memology at University of GFY". No wonder its meme-making skills just secured an endorsement from Donald Trump himself. The account's activity suggests its a pro-Trump page.

Original song:

READ | 'Howdy, Modi' Organisers Hope 'Namaste Trump' Will 'strengthen Bilateral Relations'

Here are some of the reactions:

Make America great again!

Earlier in January, the meme account had made a similar parody video of the same song with a Trump twist. That one featured the first half of the song 'Jiyo re Baahubali' with President Trump destroying the 'Ravan' Democratic Party. PM Modi's face had been used here too.

READ | Donald Trump India Visit: Langurs To Tackle Monkey Menace At US President’s Taj Mahal Trip

Published:
COMMENT
