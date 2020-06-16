Tamil Nadu CM Announces Solatium For Indian Army Soldier Martyred At LAC Amid Standoff

Following the violent standoff between India and Chinese troops at the LAC, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh for the kin of Aidiya Palani who martyred at the Galwan valley on Monday evening. The state government has also promised a government job for one of the family members depending upon their qualification. Apart from Palani, two other Indian Army soldiers were also martyred in the violent standoff.

Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had also expressed his condolences to the martyr's family. Taking to Twitter, Palaniswamy said that he was deeply disturbed by the news of the death of Palani, a Tamil soldier from Ramanathapuram - Kadukalur village.

READ | 'Rise Above Partisan Politics:' Milind Deora Backs The Forces Post Escalation At LAC

5 PLA soldiers killed: China

About the violent face-off, sources have reported that there was no firing and that rocks and clubs were used. Senior military officials of the two sides have been engaging in discussions at the venue to defuse the situation.

Chinese media has reported that more than 11 PLA soldiers were injured and 5 were killed. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. The Defence Minister has also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the same. An official statement from the Indian Army is expected shortly.

READ | LAC Violent Standoff: COAS Naravane Cancels Scheduled Visit To Pathankot Military Base

China claims 'consensus' violated

Responding to the violent standoff, China has accused the Indian Army of crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers. According to a report by an international news agency, the Chinese foreign ministry issued a statement saying that the Indian Army violated 'consensus.'

Further, the Chinese foreign minister said, "China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation.

READ | Indian Army Colonel & Two Jawans Martyred In Violent Faceoff With Chinese Troops At Ladakh

READ | COAS Naravane Affirms On India's Border Dispute With Nepal & China: 'It's Under Control'