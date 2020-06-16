'Rise Above Partisan Politics:' Milind Deora Backs The Forces Post Escalation At LAC

After three Indian Army personnel were martyred at the LAC on Monday evening, senior Congress leader Milind Deora has come forth and requested everyone to show support for the Army at this crucial hour. The former Congress MP called for everyone to 'rise above partisan politics' and show support for the armed forces valiantly defending Indian interests. Two Jawans and one Colonel of the Indian Army were martyred at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh in a violent standoff with the Chinese troops even as the de-escalation process was underway.

5 PLA soldiers killed: China

About the violent face-off, sources have reported that there was no firing and that rocks and clubs were used. Senior military officials of the two sides have been engaging in discussions at the venue to defuse the situation.

Chinese media has reported that more than 11 PLA soldiers were injured and 5 were killed. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. The Defence Minister will then brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

China claims 'consensus' violated

Responding to the violent standoff, China has accused the Indian Army of crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers. According to a report by an international news agency, the Chinese foreign ministry issued a statement saying that the Indian Army violated 'consensus.'

Further, the Chinese foreign minister said, "China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation.

India China face-off

India and China have been at loggerheads and several skirmishes have been reported in the past month. The first report came on May 9 when clash was reported between the military of the two nations at Naku La in Sikkim. On May 10, army official informed that there were other clashes that took place on May 6 near Pangong Tso Lake area in eastern Ladakh. Days after this, Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the LAC in eastern Ladakh. A fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force then carried out sorties in the area.

However, both India and China issued statements regarding peaceful resolution after Corps Commander level talks on June 6 at Moldo. While New Delhi described the meeting as 'cordial and positive atmosphere', Beijing also affirmed that the overall situation at the border areas is now 'generally stable' and 'under control'. Moreover, COAS Naravane also said that situation is under control. Earlier while speaking to Republic TV, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that diplomatic channels between both nations are talking, but India won't undermine its self-respect this time.