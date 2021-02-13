Tamil Nadu CM Assures 24-hour Three-phase Electricity To Farmers In Another Poll Promise

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that the state government will provide 24-hour-three phase electricity for operating of pump sets to farmers. While speaking at a rally at Udumalpet bus terminus on Friday, the CM referred to a meet he held with the farmers on Thursday where farmers made a plea for three-phase power for agricultural pump sets for 24 hours. He further said that his government considered the requests of the farmers and therefore, made this move.

"Accepting their request, Amma's government would provide 24-hour three-phase power supply for pump sets used by farmers," CM Palaniswami said.

"This is a government of farmers. A farmer is the Chief Minister and we are giving priority for agricultural activities," Palaniswami added, adding the government has been extending support and help to farmers in several ways.

Earlier this month, the Palaniswami-led AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu announced a waiver of Rs 12,110 crore farm loans availed by 16.43 lakh farmers from cooperative banks. Making the announcement in the state assembly, the Chief Minister said the scheme would come into immediate effect and the required financial allocation would be made by his government. He said the AIADMK was the only party that fulfils promises and also comes up with fresh welfare measures. Targeting the opposition DMK, he said the party had promised two acres of land, but failed to implement. The mega announcement comes months ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election.

TN Govt announces relief to farmers

A few weeks ago, the state government had said that it will provide Rs 1,116.97 crore as input relief to about 11.43 lakh farmers, anticipating central assistance, for the crop loss of the farmers due to rains in January. The relief sum will be credited directly to their bank accounts, the Chief Minister said in a statement. Meanwhile, farmers and trade unions in Tamil Nadu have been protesting against the Centre''s new farm laws as well as in support of the farmers opposing them in Delhi for the past two months. Many protesters have taken out motorcycle rallies, carried the National flag, and also placards with slogans condemning the farm laws in many parts of the state although police had declined permission for the procession. Such processions were held in Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, and Nagapattinam, among others in the last few days.

