Siddaramaiah Pens Open Letter To Explain Farm Stir Rationale, Urges People To Back Farmers

Writing an open letter, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah urged people of the country to lend their support to farmers protesting against the agrarian laws. Expressing sadness at the "helpless condition" of farmers protesting at the Delhi borders, he sought to explain the underlying reasons for the stir. He maintained that farmers cannot be dubbed "anti-national" just because of the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26. In the letter, Siddaramaiah blamed the reduction of import duty on Chinese silk from 30% to 5%, reduction of import duty on palm oil and lack of drought relief by the Centre for farm distress.

Claiming that intellectuals are being branded "anti-national" for opposing the Centre, he contended that this approach is a threat to Indian democracy. While conceding that there are inefficiencies in the current APMC system, he opposed the Union government's decision to introduce the farm ordinances without consulting farmers. Disapproving the amendment of the Essential Commodities Act, the former Karnataka CM alleged that this will result in the hoarding of essential commodities creating an artificial shortage in the market. Moreover, he took umbrage at the fact farmers cannot move court in any case of any conflicts regarding contracts.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah opined in the letter, "The government is behaving like a propaganda machine targeting opposition parties and farmers. The advertisements are released to propagate false narratives and confuse the people. The government claimed that it will not eliminate MSP but when farmers asked them to enact a law to guarantee MSP, government became silent. Why did President not sign the bills sent by Punjab and Kerala which intended to punish those who buy farm purchase below MSP?"

SC panel meets 12 more farm unions

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court-constituted committee held talks with 12 different farm unions to resolve the standoff over the farm laws. Even as BKU president Bhupinder Singh Mann has opted out of the panel, the three other members- agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat interacted with associations from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. They not only gave their frank views about the agrarian laws but also gave suggestions regarding the same. But it is pertinent to note that Samyukta Kisan Morcha has decided against participating in the proceedings of this panel.

