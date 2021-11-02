Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Says Sri Lankan Tamils 'not Refugees'; Lays Foundation For Homes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday launched the construction of 3,510 houses at a cost of Rs 142.16 crore at the Melmonavur rehabilitation camp in Vellore for the Sri Lankan Tamils. During the inauguration of the Melmonavur rehabilitation camp in Vellore, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also slammed the AIADMK government for not coming up with any plans for the Sri Lankan Tamils. The Tamil Nadu CM also told the Sri Lankan Tamils that they are not refugees.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Srilankan Tamils said “You [Sri Lankan Tamils] are not orphans or refugees. Instead, you have been rehabilitated in the State. We always stand with you. The AIADMK government for the last 10 years has not come up with any plan for the Sri Lankan Tamils; The 10 projects announced for Sri Lankan Tamils will come into effect from today."

As many as 7,469 houses will be built at a total cost of Rs 317 crore for 19,046 Sri Lankan Tamil families of 106 camps. In its first phase, CM has launched the construction of 3,510 houses at a cost of Rs 142.16 crore at the Melmonavur rehabilitation camp in Vellore. Apart from this, he also launched the development works at the Melmonavur camp including basic amenities such as water supply, roads, and electricity at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

CM Stalin also distributed various government welfare assistance to the Srilankan Tamils. Handloom garments were distributed to four beneficiaries, eversilver vessels were given to two beneficiaries, and gas connection and connection equipment were given to three beneficiaries, skill development training admission certificates were distributed to three beneficiaries.

Increment in the scholarship schemes for Sri Lankan Tamil youths

Earlier on Tuesday, the Stalin-led government announced that increase in the scholarship sum for Sri Lankan Tamil youths who want to pursue higher education apart from sponsoring top 50 engineering aspirants among Sri Lankan Tamil youths. The government also said they have hiked the scholarships of 750 students, polytechnic (from Rs 2500 to Rs 10,000), undergraduate courses in arts and science (from Rs 3,000 to Rs 12,000) and undergraduate vocational courses (from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000). Apart from these schemes, as soon as Stalin came to power, he directed the Tamil Nadu Assembly and the civic officials to ensure that the basic amenities at the shelter camps are improved. He also said that a committee would be formed to ensure service to the refugees. He assured that skill development training will also be provided to the shelter residents.

(Image: ANI)