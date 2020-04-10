Tamil Nadu: Doctors, Healthcare Workers Reside At Hospital To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

With the soaring number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, doctors and healthcare professionals who have been the frontline warriors of the battle have yet again decided to do their bit to fight the COVID-19 virus. Doctors of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 ward of Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital in Chennai, have decided to stay inside the campus after completing their work in order to prevent the spread of the virus to their family members. Tamil Nadu has recorded the second-highest number of cases in the country with 738 cases and eight deaths.

"Doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff working in the main COVID-19 ward of college have been given the required protection gear like Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and N95 masks. Still, they are staying back in order to protect their families," Dr K Vasanthamani, Dean of Kilpauk Medical College told news agency ANI.

This comes shortly after a mob attacked a team of medical professionals in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin when they tried to take the family members of a COVID-19 positive patient to the hospital for tests. This happened after the Ayyanaruthu village in Tuticorin district, was declared as a containment zone. Several such cases of abuse and attacks on health workers have come to the fore from across the country over the past few days.

Coronavirus in India

The Coronavirus cases in India rose to 6,412 on Friday, out of which 199 people have died. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to download the 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application, saying it is a fantastic use of technology to combat coronavirus. "Tracks the spread of COVID-19 and notifies you if someone around you is suffering from it.'' Also lists help-desk numbers of various states," the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

(With Agency Inputs)