Divyanka Tripathi Sings A Song About Violence Against Women For New 'Crime Patrol' Promo

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi will soon be hosting a special Crime Patrol series on Sony TV's Channel. The actor recently posted a short promo for the show on her Instagram and the new avatar of the actor has received a lot of praises from her fans. Divyanka Tripathi was seen rapping a song about crimes against women. See the post here.

Divyanka Tripathi's new show Crime Patrol Satark, Women Against Crime

Crime Patrol new season will be premiering from December 21, 2020. This new series will be focused on women's safety and will be hosted by Divyanka Tripathi. The actor has sung a soundtrack for this new segment which is focused on awakening women and staying strong. Divyanka Tripathi took this promo to her Instagram account and wrote in the caption that the song is sung by her. She even asked her fans for feedback on this song. She also wrote down some of the lyrics of the song as well. She wrote 'Time to wake up women. Jaag Jaag naari Tu!' and 'Na sehmegi, na daregi, na rukegi, Jaag Jaag Nari Tu! Ek aurat par vaar, ab har aurat ka bhaar.'

The song is quite catchy and points out issues from female foeticide to rape and murder. It is also empowering because it encourages women to speak for the right and stop letting society pressurize them. Divyanka Tripathi was seen wearing a salmon pink coloured dress in the video with bold eye make-up. The video has already crossed 4.5 lakh views on Divyanka's account. See the post here.

How did netizens react to this women's safety rap?

Many stars took to the comments section to congratulate Divyanka on her new show and appreciate her for the song as well. Some of the stars who commented on this post include Mouni Roy who commented on the post saying, "All the very best D Looking fab ". Divyanka Tripathi's husband Vivek also Dahiya also comment, he wrote, "Ufffff your voice". Other stars include Sriti Jha, Shardul Pandit, Vikaas Kalantri, Sayantani Gosh, Shireen Mirza, Mahinder Singh and Krishna Mukherjee. See the comments here.

IMAGE CREDITS: @divyankatripathidahiya IG

