Tamil Nadu Govt Denies Permission For Public Celebrations Of Ganesh Chaturthi Due To Covid

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday prohibited displaying Vinayagar Idols in public ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival on August 22. The decision comes amid the rising Coronavirus cases in the state which has resulted in more than 5000 deaths. The government has instead asked the people to celebrate the festival indoors.

In a statement, the CM-Palaniswamy-led AIADMK government said no activities such as erecting the Idols, setting up the pandals, carrying out the Ganesh procession will be permitted on August 22. People who intend to buy necessary items for pooja have been instructed to follow social distancing norms and other guidelines issued by the government.

Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil Nadu will be celebrated on 22nd August. People are advised to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi at their home to curtail #COVID19 spread. No installation of idols in public & no rallies to immerse idols in water bodies allowed: Government of Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/bwrmycltJB — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Coronavirus crisis in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 5,871 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 3,14,520 while 119 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,278. Active cases stood at 52,929 with 5,633 discharges from various health care facilities and in total 2,56,313 have recovered, a health department bulletin said.

A total number of 71,575 samples were tested cumulatively taking the tally to 34,32,025 till date. Of the new infections, Chennai reported 993 cases while neighbouring Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet collectively contributed to 1,217 new cases.

Ranipet, Tirupattur, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi recorded a total of 708 cases. Madurai logged 169 cases, Sivaganga 92, Virudhunagar 292, Tuticorin 157, Tirunelveli 137, Tenkasi 99, Theni 282, Ramanathapuram 61 and Kanyakumari 117.

Of the state's tally of three lakh plus cases, Chennai's share was 1,12,059, the bulletin said. As many as 27 people who had tested positive today were returnees from domestic and overseas destinations. Among the deceased, 107 had comorbidities, the bulletin added.

(With PTI inputs) (Image credits: PTI)