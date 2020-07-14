Tamil Nadu Govt Extends Suspension Of Bus Services Till July 31 Due To Rising Covid Cases

Keeping in mind the rise in the number of Coronavirus cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu Government on Monday decided to extend the suspension of bus services till July 31. The state government had earlier suspended the bus services till July 15. With nearly 1.4 lakh COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu is the second worst-affected state in the country.

Tamil Nadu reported 4,244 new cases in the last 24 hours while 3,617 patients have recovered and 68 persons lost their lives due to the virus. The state count of cases stands at 1,38,470 of which 89,532 patients have recovered. The death toll due to the pandemic has increased to 1,966.

Cumulatively, 16,54,008 samples have been tested and according to the state government, Tamil Nadu has done the highest confirmatory RT-PCR COVID testing. From a single lab of the State-run King Institute of Preventive Medicine in February, Tamil Nadu today has 105 labs, including 52 in the private sector.

