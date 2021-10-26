Tamil Nadu Likely To Receive Heavy-to-moderate Rainfall Over Next 2 Days: IMD

Heavy rains are expected in parts of Tamil Nadu in the next two days, while moderate rainfall is expected in numerous other places, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Chennai S Balachandran. Balachandran told news agency ANI, "For next two days we expect moderate rainfall activity at several places of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rains over Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, districts are predicted."

However, he said that for the following two days, there is no special warning for fishermen. While the Southwest monsoon has left the country, the Northeast monsoon has arrived in Tamil Nadu. "As far as Southwest monsoon for Tamil Nadu for this season from June to September, the record rainfall is 42 cm. The actual is 34 cm. It's about 24 per cent above normal. In Northeast monsoon from October 1 onwards till today (Monday) the record rainfall is 18 cm.," he said. "We expect good rainfall activity in the coming 2-3 days," he added.

Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rain is expected in Kerala on Tuesday. Yellow alerts have been issued by the national weather service in 12 districts, except Kannur and Kasaragod. On Wednesday, it also issued a Yellow alert in 11 areas, said reports. Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam are the three districts that are not on this list. Heavy rainfall of 6-11 cm is indicated by a Yellow alert.

Uttarakhand Rains

Meanwhile, as floods and landslides continue to batter Uttarakhand, the death toll from rain-related incidents has risen to 72 as of 25 October. The state government announced on Sunday that four more persons have gone missing as a result of rain-related accidents. According to an official report reported by ANI, 26 persons were confirmed to have been injured as a result of similar instances between October 17 and 19.

Houses have collapsed due to landslides induced by the constant rains, resulting in the loss of life and property in the state. As of 25 October, 224 homes have been damaged as a result of the incidents. Several people from neighbouring states have been reported stranded in Uttarakhand, which has been ravaged by rain.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/ANI