Tamil Nadu: Police Stops Rider To Click Pictures With His BMW Superbike

A video has gone viral on the internet which shows Tamil Nadu police stopping a biker on a BMW Superbike just to click photos. The video has been shared by RideWithKC on his personal YouTube handle which shows the part of the road journey during his trip. The rider has claimed to have started his journey from Ooty and said that after riding for a certain distance he came across the police barricade where the officers stopped him for verification of his documents. But after some time the biker came to realize that the officers were fascinated by his bike and even asked for pictures with it.

READ: Kerala Man Went On Road Trip To Europe And Arctic Region On A Bike

Police click pictures

The video has managed to garner more than 9,000 views. He said that they were stopped by the Tamil Nadu police and asked for documents for verification purposes. He added that after the verification was over, the officials asked for a pic on his bike which he did not deny. He further added that it was nice talking to them and they did not harass.

READ: Professional Biker Pooja Bajaj Survives Accident, Feels Like She's Carrying Battle Scars

Kerala man sets out a 24 nation trip

Meanwhile, a Kerala man, Abin Joe, who works at Infopark in Kochi, has set out on a trip to 24 countries near the Arctic in July this year. He spent 90 days on the road covering 15,200 km when he completed his journey. Abin's first destination was Barcelona where he took a 20-year-old rented bike, Honda Deauville and started his trip. He was confident about his Arctic sojourn but wondered whether his parents would give permission. He somehow managed to cut expenses as money was in short supply.

Abin said that Europe's soul is present in the villages and added that a bike trip would take him closer to it. He added that during the second day of his trip his passport, visa, international driving license, and other valuable documents were stolen. He had to wait for more than a week to obtain a duplicate passport and visa. He said that there was no way to avail of a duplicate license. He then carried on his journey taking a big risk. He was fortunate enough that his driving license was not checked anywhere in the 24 countries.

READ: Surbhi Chandna Turns Into 'biker Girl' And Fans Can't Keep Calm On Social Media

READ: Investigators: Outlaw Biker Gang Growing At Alarming Rate