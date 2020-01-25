TDP MLC Jagadeeshwara Alleges House Attacked By YSRCP Workers, Files Police Complaint

In another move against the YSR Congress Party, TDP leader Budha Naga Jagadeeshwara Rao filed a police complaint alleging that his house was attacked by YSCRP workers on Thursday.

Jagadeeshwara claimed that he was targeted because he supported the TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu in his move against the Decentralisation Bill in the Andhra Pradesh legislative council.

In his complaint filed with Visakhapatnam district SP, A Babuji, Rao further alleged that the YSRCP workers raised slogans and burnt his effigy in front of his house.

TDP leader Duvvada Ramarao criticised the alleged attack by the YSRCP workers, and called it "unfortunate" and "against the culture of the state".

TDP Clears stand against Decentralisation Bill

Speaking about the party's stand against the Decentralisation Bill proposed by Jagan Mohan Reddy's government in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Duvvada Ramarao said that TDP is not against the development of Visakhapatnam, but the decentralisation of systems in the city.

"Our party is not against the development of Visakhapatnam. Our leader Chandrababu Naidu has worked significantly in the development of the city. We are against the decentralization of systems in Visakhapatnam and that we why we are opposing the Decentralisation Bill in the state's legislative council," Ramarao said.

TDP meets Guv, over 'undemocratic sessions' in assembly

A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) delegation led by the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu visited the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The reason for this meeting was to submit a memorandum to the Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, calling out the irregularities in the legislative assembly and the council in the state. TDP leader in the legislative council, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu also attended the meet.

As per media reports, the reason by a TDP delegation forwarded a memorandum to the Governor was the way in which the current assembly session was carried out.

It stated that the Special Session announced by the government in AP was conducted in an 'unprecedented and undemocratic' manner. Reportedly, the delegation also suggested that the Speaker of the assembly degraded the platform's sanctity.

(With inputs from ANI)