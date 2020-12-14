Tejashwi Yadav Expels Former MLA And 11 Others From RJD Citing 'anti-party Activities'

In what is viewed as corrective action after the Bihar poll defeat, Tejashwi Yadav has expelled an ex-MLA and 11 others from RJD. Tejashwi has reportedly taken the action after reports that some within the party worked in favour of the NDA. Those expelled include ex-Darbhanga Ramnaresh Yadav, Mudrika prasad, Raibahadur Rai.

Meanwhile, the cabinet expansion of Nitish Kumar has been halted for the time being amid talks between BJP and JDU. While BJP is trying to assume the big brother role in Bihar and has already placed two of its party members as Deputy Chief Ministers, Nitish Kumar is bargaining for a stronger position as he is the face of the alliance in the state, as per sources. Moreover, CM Nitish has reviewed the law and order situation twice in the state since his term started amid attack from the Opposition.

Tejashwi and others booked

Meanwhile, at least 18 leaders of the RJD, Congress and the Left Parties, including Tejashwi Yadav, have been booked for staging a demonstration in a prohibited area without permission. On Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav and Mahagathbandhan allies - Congress and CPI, was stopped outside Patna's Gandhi Maidan as the RJD leader held a demonstration to protest against the three farm laws. Patna administration said that Tejashwi Yadav had not sought permission for protesting at the Gandhi Maidan, even as the RJD leader stated otherwise.

