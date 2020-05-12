Tejashwi Yadav Offers To Come To Aid Of Food Delivery Man's Family In Darbhanga District

Leader of Opposition in Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday offered to help a food delivery man whose family is in Darbhanga district. The food delivery executive named Anirud Raj on Twitter claims to be working for Zomato, and asked for help saying that he is stuck in Mumbai and has no money to travel to Bihar and feared that his family may die of hunger. Another user shared his details and tagged Tejashwi Yadav seeking help.

'...more than happy to help'

The RJD leader replied, "I would be more than happy to help. Kindly share the details asap."

I would be more than happy to help. Kindly share the details asap. https://t.co/A5D1EBOXYS — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 11, 2020

Bihar govt slams Tejashwi Yadav

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav for being away from Bihar, a minister of CM Nitish Kumar's cabinet on Monday offered an e-pass so that he can return during the lockdown. Bihar's Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said that the RJD leader Tejashwi who is also the leader of Opposition should be ashamed because he has left the state amid the Coronavirus pandemic. While former CM Lalu Yadav's son has been attacking the Nitish government on Twitter, Nitish's minister has said that responsibility of an Opposition leader cannot be fulfilled only on social media.

READ | Nitish offers Tejashwi to accompany him on a Bihar tour to take stock of COVID-19

READ | Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar CM over ticket fare row with AAP, says 'we're a welfare State'

'He should let us know where is he'

Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said, "He is right he has money, he has all the resources, he should be ashamed, check in every state, which Opposition leader is in a different state? Only in Bihar, the leader of Opposition is not even in the state since the past two months. Amid coronavirus pandemic he is outside the state when the budget session of the assembly ended, he went away, he was aware that there could be a lockdown. If he wants we will give e pass, we will facilitate his movement, Opposition leaders have a responsibility, that cannot be fulfilled only through tweeting. First, he should let us know where is he."

READ | Bihar govt slams RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for being away from state amid Covid; offers e-pass

READ | Tejashwi offers to bear cost of 50 trains to bring back migrant labourers; JDU hits back