Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Hopes For A Fall In The Number Of COVID-19 Cases

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is hopeful of a decrease in the number of Coronavirus cases in the state in the next few days owing to due strict implementation of lockdown and quarantining the people affected by the virus. Roa held a meeting with various officials of the state till late on Wednesday evening.

KCR hopeful

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Etala Rajender, Chief Secretary, DGP and Principal Secretary, Health Dept. and other officials.

Telangana has been the only state that has extended the lockdown beyond May 3. On April, 20, CM Rao that the state will be in a lockdown till May 7 and that it will be followed in a stringent manner. Announcing the extension of the lockdown, he said, "The cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown in the state till May 7. The cabinet will take stock of the situation on May 5. The government will provide 12 kg ration and Rs 1,500 to 87 lakh ration cardholders for a second month. The migrant laborers who have families in Telangana will also get Rs 1,500 and 12 kg ration."

Officials visited multiple areas across the state, such as Suryapet, Gadwal and Vikarabad districts on implementation of lockdown till evening and later reviewed the situation later.

National lockdown

The country is currently in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 and will go on till May 3. In an address to the nation on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is clearly evident from the experience of the past few days, that we have chosen the correct path. Our country has greatly benefited from social distancing and lockdown. From an economic only point of view, it undoubtedly looks costly right now; but measured against the lives of Indian citizens, there is no comparison itself. The path that India has taken within our limited resources has become a topic of discussion in the entire world today."

