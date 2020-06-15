Telangana Govt Fixes Prices For COVID-19 Test & Treatment At Private Hospitals And Labs

On Monday, the Telangana government fixed the prices for COVID-19 tests and treatment at private hospitals and labs. This development comes a day after CM K Chandrasekhar Rao permitted private labs to test samples for the novel coronavirus. Rao also announced that the state government shall conduct 50,000 COVID tests across Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and other adjoining districts over the next 10 days.

Addressing the media, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender stated, "Government has set the Coronavirus treatment prices at private hospitals and labs. Corona test fee is Rs.2,200, normal isolation charges are Rs.4,000 per day. ICU charges are Rs.7,500 per day without a ventilator while Rs.9000 per day with a ventilator. There are extra charges for antibiotic usage."

Read: Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Tests Positive For COVID-19

'We are conducting more tests to increase trust'

Rajender also mentioned that tests are being conducted in 30 constituencies to ascertain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Telangana government has also decided to increase the COVID-19 testing especially in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation which encompasses Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and the suburban areas where a large number of cases are being reported daily since the lifting of the lockdown. On this occasion, the Telangana Health Minister asked private hospitals not to test asymptomatic patients.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar explained the rationale for increasing the number of COVID-19 tests. According to him, this move would increase trust in the people. At the same time, he warned of strict action against hospitals fleecing the patients on the pretext of COVID-19 testing and treatment.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said, "To increase trust in public, we are conducting more tests. We will take stringent action if anyone tries to make a business out of coronavirus lab testing and treatment. The government is ready for doing treatment. People who have doubts can get tested in private hospitals."

Read: Telangana Ministers Participate In Greenhouse And Cleanliness Programs At Their Homes

Novel coronavirus crisis in India

Currently, there are 3,32,424 COVID-19 cases in India out of which 1,69,798 patients have recovered while 9520 deaths have been reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on June 13. He instructed the Health Ministry officials to undertake emergency planning in consultation with the states pertaining to the requirement of hospital beds. He also advised the officials to commence suitable preparations in view of the commencement of the Monsoon season.

Read: 'TIMS Hospital No Better Than Dumping Yard': Congress Slams Telangana Govt Over Covid

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Count At 332,424; Over 1 Lakh Samples Tested In 24 Hrs

(Image credits: PTI)

(With ANI inputs)