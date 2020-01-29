Dog Taking Ride To Visit Park In A Bus Takes The Internet By Storm

A heartwarming moment has surfaced on the internet which shows an adorable black labrador named Eclipse taking the bus all alone every day for a trip to a park in Seattle. The four-legged creature's adventures are well known among the locals and has won the internet. The picture was shared by a Facebook user which describes how the canine goes to the park by taking a bus all by herself.

The Facebook user wrote, "Every day she leaves her house, by herself, and takes the bus downtown to the dog park where she spends a couple of hours getting exercise and making friends, and then she takes the bus back home again. She even has her own bus pass attached to the collar".

She started the trip one day when her owner Jeff Young was taking too long to take her to the park and to his owner's surprise she took the bus all by herself and went to the park all alone. It was shared on Facebook on December 29 and the post has managed to garner 2.8 lakh reactions. A user wrote, "What an amazing story!”. Another user wrote, "Okay this is the cutest thing ever". "That is one smart and independent doggo", wrote the third user.

Dog honks horn to call his owner: Video

Meanwhile, in an adorable video that is going viral on social media, a slightly pissed-off dog took over the driver's seat to honk continuously in order to call his owner who left his pet inside the car. The video is now going viral on various online platforms and is attracting a lot of reactions from netizens. In the video, the dog can be seen sitting on the driver's seat and is honking without a pause.

The dog was accompanied by another one who was sitting at the passenger seat. When the annoyed owner hurriedly came back to the scene, he realised that the dogs were unhappy and opened the door, both the dogs calmly came out as if nothing happened.

(with inputs from agencies)