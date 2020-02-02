UK's Coronavirus Quarantine Bus Drivers Become Accidental Internet Stars

Britain's Coach drivers have inadvertently became online stars after images surfaced on the internet where they can be seen driving buses of arrivals from Wuhan to quarantine facilities without any protective gear surfaced on the internet. The images have shocked and amused the internet.

The drivers can be seen wearing their regular uniforms driving their vehicle casually, as the doctors and passengers seated behind can be seen enclosed in hazmat costumes. Most drivers spotted in the images reportedly work for the firm Horseman Coaches in England and are taking the quarantined evacuees to Arrow Peak Hospital. The internet, however, is not very pleased with the lack of protective equipment on the drivers except for the safety strap.

Ermmm, did they run out of Personal Protective Clothing for the bus drivers taking the people quarantined because of #Coronavirus?



The medic is ready for 28 days later. All the bus driver has is his safety tie.#CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/9Vig3SBp1n — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) January 31, 2020

Some internet users also opined differently saying that despite the sensitivity of the job assigned to the drivers, they appear callous about the health hazards of maintaining close proximity with the quarantined individuals. Internet users are seemingly shocked at the immunity of the coach drivers, while some users are aggravated that the firm has allowed them to drive without caution.

I’m just curious how they found enough coach drivers that are immune to Coronavirus ⚠️♨️🚭🤔 #coronarovirus pic.twitter.com/gtVu9XWaPt — Ben Shelmerdine (@Ben_Shelmerdine) February 1, 2020

Anxiety level: the ‘underdressed’ bus drivers transporting the potential corona virus patients to Wirral#coronarvirus pic.twitter.com/clhQRjJacy — Charlie Brown (@charlie_j_b_) February 1, 2020

Drivers were not required to wear PPE equipment

According to reports, Public Health officials told the media that protective gear were not required for the bus drivers. Passengers on the bus had been screened before they boarded the plane back from Wuhan to UK, and once again when they were in the UK, before they were allowed to board the buses to the quarantine facilities. Health officials also confirmed that the buses would be given a deep clean and as an additional precaution the bus drivers would also spend ten working days in quarantine conditions.

(With Agency Inputs)