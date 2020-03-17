Telangana Police Arrests Three, Books One For Spreading Fake News About Coronavirus

The Telangana Police on Monday arrested three people and booked one for spreading fake news about Coronavirus on social media platforms. According to reports, the three accused were arrested in Yadadri Bhongir district in Telangana after they forwarded a fake picture of a patient lying on a hospital bed and claimed that a person had died in Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital due to the virus.

According to the police, the picture created major panic among the people. Further, reportedly, the three persons, including the WhatsApp group admin were booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 for spreading false information and rumours.

One person booked in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, an unidentified person has been booked by the Rachakonda police on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday for allegedly spreading rumours about the deadly virus. As per reports, the accused shared a message on WhatsApp and claimed that three individuals from the area had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Reportedly, the police started an inquiry and are tracking the accused to arrest him. They have also registered a case under the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Act at Chaitanyapuri police station.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared over 125, including 17 foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Meanwhile, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 148 countries in the world. Presently, there are around 182,609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 7,171 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

